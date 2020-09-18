Vikram Bhatt On Drug Use In High Profile Bollywood Parties: I Have Never Seen Any Such Thing
Kangana Ranaut recently claimed that 99 percent of people in Bollywood onsume drugs. Her statement received a lot of flak from the film industry. Amid the ongoing war of words between the Queen actress and others celebrities over the alleged Bollywood drug nexus, director-producer Vikram Bhatt reacted to Kangana's allegations in a Facebook live session with Navbharat Times.
Vikram Bhatt Says He Has Stopped Attending Bollywood Parties For The Last 20 Years
The filmmaker said, "I liked going to parties when I used to drink and smoke. However, I gave up alcohol and cigarettes a long time ago. Today, people know me as Krishna's father. I have aged and nobody will invite me to such parties. I have no idea what happens these days at parties."
Vikram Bhatt Reveals He Was Once Told That Different Drugs Were Offered On Trays In High Profile B-Town Parties
Reacting to Kangana's claims that drugs flow like water at Bollywood parties, and also at certain film sets, Vikram Bhatt said that he was once told that different drugs are offered on trays at high-profile Bollywood parties. However, he never personally witnessed it.
"I have never been to a party where drugs have been taken by anyone. I have been to big parties. Somebody once told me that in some parties, different kinds of drugs are offered in trays. The guests then pick up the drug of their choice. However, I have never seen any such thing in the parties I've been to," the director revealed in the Facebook live session.
His daughter, Krishna, who was also a part of the conversation, agreed that she, too, was aware of such parties, but like her father, hasn't witnessed drug consumption personally. She further said that Bollywood is being unfairly targeted, because it is not possible that other industries don't have people who consume drugs.
Vikram Bhatt Says It's Childish To Say And Believe That Drugs Are Exclusive To Bollywood
Elaborating further, he said, "Now you tell me is it possible that the consumption of drugs in the entire country is only in the film industry? Everyone knows that this is not possible. There are rich and high profile people who are not a part of the film industry. But people are trying to get a hold of only Bollywood celebrities who are in the limelight. I am not saying that there is no usage of drugs in the film industry. If this is happening in the whole world then must be going on in the film industry too. It seems childish to say and believe that drugs are exclusive to Bollywood. Is the Narcotics Control Bureau created just for the film industry?"
Speaking about films, Vikram Bhatt last directed Hina Khan starrer Hacked. The film failed to work at the box office.
