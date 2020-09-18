Vikram Bhatt On Drug Use In High Profile Bollywood Parties: I Have Never Seen Any Such Thing

Vikram Bhatt Says He Has Stopped Attending Bollywood Parties For The Last 20 Years

The filmmaker said, "I liked going to parties when I used to drink and smoke. However, I gave up alcohol and cigarettes a long time ago. Today, people know me as Krishna's father. I have aged and nobody will invite me to such parties. I have no idea what happens these days at parties."

Vikram Bhatt Reveals He Was Once Told That Different Drugs Were Offered On Trays In High Profile B-Town Parties

Reacting to Kangana's claims that drugs flow like water at Bollywood parties, and also at certain film sets, Vikram Bhatt said that he was once told that different drugs are offered on trays at high-profile Bollywood parties. However, he never personally witnessed it.

"I have never been to a party where drugs have been taken by anyone. I have been to big parties. Somebody once told me that in some parties, different kinds of drugs are offered in trays. The guests then pick up the drug of their choice. However, I have never seen any such thing in the parties I've been to," the director revealed in the Facebook live session.

His daughter, Krishna, who was also a part of the conversation, agreed that she, too, was aware of such parties, but like her father, hasn't witnessed drug consumption personally. She further said that Bollywood is being unfairly targeted, because it is not possible that other industries don't have people who consume drugs.

Vikram Bhatt Says It's Childish To Say And Believe That Drugs Are Exclusive To Bollywood

Elaborating further, he said, "Now you tell me is it possible that the consumption of drugs in the entire country is only in the film industry? Everyone knows that this is not possible. There are rich and high profile people who are not a part of the film industry. But people are trying to get a hold of only Bollywood celebrities who are in the limelight. I am not saying that there is no usage of drugs in the film industry. If this is happening in the whole world then must be going on in the film industry too. It seems childish to say and believe that drugs are exclusive to Bollywood. Is the Narcotics Control Bureau created just for the film industry?"