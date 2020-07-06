Vikrant Massey On Nepotism: Being An Outsider You Have To Rely On Your Wits

Vikrant Massey's Tweet About Hierarchical System In Bollywood

Last month, Disney+ Hotstar revealed seven films will be releasing on the platform. However, actors from only five films were called for an online press conference. Vidyut Jammwal, as well as Kunal Kemmu, talked about the incident on Twitter. Vikrant recently replied to Kunal's tweet and called out the hierarchical system in Bollywood, and wrote, "Fair & Lovely se FAIR toh hata diya...Par yeh system kab FAIR hoga???"

Vikrant Opens Up About Recent Tweet

Talking about the tweet he told Hindustan Times, "I was saying that the other actors should have been invited as well. It has happened to me too. I remember, I was nominated for the Best Actor Jury category in a popular award function, but wasn't invited to the event. So, should I be hurt by that? No. It doesn't matter to me kyunki system hi aisa hai. I am only focused on work."

Vikrant On His Struggling Days

Recalling his struggling days, Vikrant reveals that you need more than just talent for a carer in Bollywood. He is also thankful to filmmakers who didn't typecast him and gave him better roles. He also believes, "Today, the biggest stars are seen on OTT, which wasn't favoured a few years ago. Time is changing and so is cinema and people appreciate relatable performances."

Vikrant is set to be a part of several projects including, Konkana Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Hindi sci-fi film Cargo, rom-com Ginny Weds Sunny and thriller Haseen Dillruba.