Vikrant Massey Says Cinema Plays An Important Role In Shaping The Society

Vikrant Massey is currently basking in the overwhelmingly positive response garnered by his latest release Chapaak. The actor, in a recent interview, shared his views about the role of cinema in shaping society.

Vikrant said, "Cinema has always been instrumental in shaping society, not just in India but all over the world. Even in the West, cinema played a huge part in ushering revolution and initiating conversations among people. When I say revolution, I am not saying that after watching films people will take to the streets and start chanting slogans. The very idea of taking up a topic can lead to a revolution, and cinema has the power to do so."

He went on to add, "Having said that, I know that the crime rate is high and I do not have a solution as an actor. I do think people these days are ridden with angst. For example, when I drive I just see a certain rage on the roads -- people honk even if they see the signal. People don't think twice before using abusive word."

The actor also spoke about his career trajectory and the kind of roles he would like to do. "I left television consciously after 10 years because I wanted to give myself a chance to step into the world of cinema. I want every role of mine in films to be different. I have given myself 10 years in cinema to achieve more than what I did in TV. It has been six years in Bollywood and I have four more years to go," said Vikrant.

The actor has a bunch of interesting projects in the pipeline namely Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Cargo, Ginny Weds Sunny and Haseen Dilruba.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Finds Support In Raghuram Rajan: She Inspires Us To Take Stock Of What Is At Stake

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Visits JNU Campus, Stands In Solidarity With Students