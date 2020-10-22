Vikrant Massey Says He Has Been Welcomed By Bollywood With Open Arms

Nepotism and the treatment of insiders versus outsiders in the Hindi film industry have become hot topics of discussion on social media since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Many believe that these discussions, initially constructive, have now just become loaded with negativity.

As an outsider, Vikrant Massey says that he is a firm believer in hard work and potential. He also says that he couldn't complain about the film industry, as he has been welcomed and embraced with open arms.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vikrant said, "There have been multiple narratives which are on the negative side, be it the insider outsider debate, be it nepotism. I've been privy to this in cinema in the last seven years and I'm very firm believer in hard work and potential. They've been welcoming me and embraced me with open arms, I couldn't complain. From TV, to smaller parts to hero ka dost and to be a part of critically acclaimed films today, and also dabbling in commercial space as lead, I think I have done it all."

Talking about all the negativity that is being spewed on the industry, Vikrant said, "I think any sensible head on a shoulder would gauge as to which direction this conversation is heading and it's very disheartening to see that. Thankfully the people I'm around they see through this and they know the ulterior motives. They know the large picture and are not affected by it."

He also said that his journey has been incredible and that he is very grateful for the life he has lead because everything he is, it is because of the industry.

Talking about work, Vikrant and Yami Gautam's movie Ginny Weds Sunny premiered on Netflix on October 9. The actor will next be seen in Haseen Dillruba, starring alongside Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane.

