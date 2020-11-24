Vikrant Massey Says His Profession Does Not Dictate His Personality

Vikrant Massey has made quite an impression as an actor in the Hindi film industry, with his performances in films like Chhapaak, A Death In The Gunj, Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and most recently, Ginny Weds Sunny.

Although he is in a profession which is partly about star worship and carefully curated personalities, Vikrant says that his profession doesn't define who he is or what he posts on social media.

When asked what makes him boldly share his views on social media, Vikrant told Hindustan Times, "I don't think my profession has a role to play in that. This is who I am, my profession does not dictate my personality or social media posts."

He said that being in a position that he is today, he feels the need to speak up when required. "I have always been that way I am today when I sit in a comfortable place of privilege coming from a regular middle class family living in Versova , somewhere down the boxes, living the dream. I think it is my social responsibility to do whatever I can within my limited capacity towards people who have given me everything I have," he said.

He added, "There are nameless faceless people who have secretly prayed for me and shelled money out of their wallet to watch my stuff, I owe it to them. It is my responsibility; it is every citizen's responsibility. Everything is temporary here."

Talking about work, Vikrant will next be seen in Haseen Dillruba, starring alongside Taapsee Pannu. The mystery thriller is being directed by Vinil Mathew.

