Vipin Sharma Features In Phir Haath Milayenge That Unites Everyone In The Times Of COVID_19!

Popular actor Vipin Sharma, who currently garnering a lot of appreciation for his role in the much talked about web series Paatal Lok has recently featured in a music video Phir Haath Milayenge, written and directed by Suman Adhikary. Suman has also penned and composed the song.

Actor Vipin Sharma says, "Phir Hath Milayenge is a song of hope remembering the great times that we as a human being have had before the lockdown and the virus hit us. It is about how beautiful the nature is, how all of us are waiting for times to get normal and start enjoying the things that we love so much and start loving our planet."

"Although, we have also learned a lesson during this time that we have destroyed the planet a lot so it's a kind of a reminder that we need to go back to the kindness and also apologise for the things we have done to mother nature. The song is a ray of hope that we will win and go back to where we were and do better this time and nurture our environment."

The song is an initiative by newly launched Ameen The Band by Suman Adhikary, Arindam Sarkar and Ayan Banerjee and Rat Race Frames, which is a salute to the medical personnels, policemen and COVID-19 fighters all across the globe. This song is sung by Jojo Mukherjee, Vidyadhar Bhave, Dipannita Sharma, Meheka Mukherjee, Veenah Naair, Sawai Khan Janra and Sankalitaa Roy.

Along with Vipin Sharma, the anthem features artists like Kitu Gidwani, Rajesh Tailang, Sariika Singh, Vikram Kochhar, Sankalitaa Roy, Jaimini Pathak, Tarun Raj Arora, Bedabrata Pain, Nagesh Bhosle, Veenah Naair, Dipannita Sharma, Pawan Chopra, Samar Jai Singh, Ankur Bhatia and Manasi Deodhar.

Music is arranged by Arindam Sarkar and has an interesting team of people such as designer like Abhishek Dutta, choreographer like Sandip Soparrkar and cinematographer like RD Rajasekar. It is beautiful calligraphy done by Nagesh Sharma & title edited by Manas Sharma.

In such tough times, the revenue generated with this song will be going to GiveIndia, a charity organisation for children.