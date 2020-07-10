Vir Das Calls Out Film Stars For Their Hypocrisy; Hilariously Sums Up Bollywood In A Minute

Actor and comedian Vir Das has created a new video on the ongoing nepotism debate and stars calling for equality in the entertainment industry. In the hilarious video, Vir can be seen interpreting how bratty actors harass members of the crew behind the camera, and claim to advocate equality on camera.

He captioned the Instagram post as, "Equality in the entertainment industry." In the video, Vir (alone in his room) can be seen screaming at a 'spot dada' for snacks while abusing him. At the same time, he is on the phone with his manager demanding that the writer change his lines. He then asks his manager to get him a prettier actress for the film and make sure she is paid only 20% of his fees. He also demands that the director should wait outside his trailer and not random assistant directors.

In the end, he added, "By the way, for my next movie I wanna be paid so much that it ruins the chance of the movie making any money". He then looks at the camera as if talking to his fans on social media and says in a sweet and polite tone, "Hey guys, I just wanna say nepotism is terrible. You know there should be quality among actors at all times."

Vir Das Sums Up Bollywood Within A Minute Fans were impressed by the comedian's honesty regarding the industry. One fan took to the comments section and wrote, "WE LOVE YOU FOR THIS ?￢ﾝﾤ️❤️❤️". Another user wrote, "Bollywood in one minute". One Instagram user from the industry claimed that the video shows the truth about life on set, "I have worked on sets and this is sooo...true" while another wrote, "THE BURN." Vir Das On Equality In Bollywood Earlier, Vir had addressed equality in the industry and urged his fellow actors to treat everyone with respect. He had tweeted, "Before any actor starts giving lectures on equality, I would highly recommend they check the way they treat ADs, crew members, junior artists, writers and all the people with less power than them on a film. The notion that equality should only exist between actors, is bulls**t." Bollywood Is Facing Backlash For Favouritism The entertainment industry has been facing backlash for nepotism, favouritism, lack of equality among crew members and more, as fraternity members have recently opened up about their unfair experiences in the industry.

