Vir Das Schools Troll Who Morphed A Fake Tweet On Islam By The Comedian

Actor-comedian Vir Das slammed a troll on Twitter and reported the account for morphing a fake tweet on Islam by the former. The troll shared a screengrab of the tweet with Vir Das's picture, claimed it was an old deleted tweet and proceeded to used it to spread hate against religion. The fake tweet in question read, "I think Islam is more a business than religion as it talks about Prophet."
Meanwhile, the caption of the now-deleted tweet read, "Brave comedian @thevirdas deleted this tweet. Does anyone know why? Keep spreading this until it reaches to every concerned maulavi and maulana."
Das tagged Twitter India and urged for immediate action. He quote-tweeted the original tweet and wrote, "Dear @Twitter @TwitterIndia this man is sharing a tweet he claims I 'deleted' but never sent. Tweet is from 2011, DP is from 2018. Full stop between date and time, he put a comma. And they mispelled business. Their graphic designer is very stooped."
The comedian later also gave an update to his fans and said, "Update...the man and his account are gone. That was quick. Thanks twitter bye IT cell." More fake tweets by trolls have come to light since Mumbai police found 80,000 fake accounts created on various social media platforms after SSR's death with the intent to 'discredit' the city police and the Maharashtra government.
Earlier in 2020, Mumbai police launched a probe into the fake followers scam after singer Bhoomi Trivedi found an imposter on social media and lodged a complaint against the fake profile created. Apart from cyberbullying, netizens now are also worried about the exposure to orchestrated hate speech on social media.
