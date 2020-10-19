Vir Das Schools Troll Who Morphed A Fake Tweet On Islam By The Comedian

The Original Tweet By A Troll

Das tagged Twitter India and urged for immediate action. He quote-tweeted the original tweet and wrote, "Dear @Twitter @TwitterIndia this man is sharing a tweet he claims I 'deleted' but never sent. Tweet is from 2011, DP is from 2018. Full stop between date and time, he put a comma. And they mispelled business. Their graphic designer is very stooped."

Vir Das's Tweet

The comedian later also gave an update to his fans and said, "Update...the man and his account are gone. That was quick. Thanks twitter bye IT cell." More fake tweets by trolls have come to light since Mumbai police found 80,000 fake accounts created on various social media platforms after SSR's death with the intent to 'discredit' the city police and the Maharashtra government.

The Troll Account Was Soon Deleted

Earlier in 2020, Mumbai police launched a probe into the fake followers scam after singer Bhoomi Trivedi found an imposter on social media and lodged a complaint against the fake profile created. Apart from cyberbullying, netizens now are also worried about the exposure to orchestrated hate speech on social media.