VIRAL: This Video Of Wajid Khan Singing Dabangg Title Song In Hospital Is All Things Emotional!

Popular Bollywood music composer and singer Wajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid duo, left for his heavenly abode on June 1, 2020. His brother Sajid Khan revealed to PTI that Wajid had tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus, and was suffering from kidney ailments too. Reportedly, the music composer died because of cardiac arrest.

As soon as the news of Wajid's demise broke the internet, many Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and others took to their social media handles to condole his death.

Not just the film fraternity, even Wajid's fans mourned the demise of the music composer on social media. Amid this, a video of the late music composer singing the title track of Dabangg in the hospital, has surfaced on the internet and left everyone emotional.

In the viral video, Wajid dedicates the famous 'Hudd Hudd Dabangg' song from Salman Khan's Dabangg to his brother Sajid. As the music composer enthusiastically croons the song, other patients in the hospital are seen livening up and enjoying Wajid's performance.

Check out the video here.

A source told PTI that Wajid Khan's mortal remains were put to rest at Versova cemetery. Because of the COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai, only 20 people were allowed to attend Wajid's funeral with baricades and police security. The news agency further quoted the source as saying, "Only close family, including brother Sajid and friends from the industry were present."

Sajid-Wajid began their career in Bollywood with Salman Khan's 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, in which they composed a single song, 'Teri Jawaani Badi Mast Mast'. Post that, they delivered chartbuster music for films like Tere Naam, Hello Brother, Partner, Rowdy Rathore, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg franchise and many others.

ALSO READ: Wajid Khan's Bond With Salman Khan: Why He Considered The Superstar As His 'Big Brother'!

ALSO READ: Wajid Khan's Last Message To Mika Singh Will Leave You Teary-Eyed: Bas Dua Mein Yaad Rakho Mere Bhai