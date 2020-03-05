    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Viral Video Shows Taimur Ali Khan Calling Paparazzi, ‘Aye, Bhai Log' And It Is Adorable

      By
      |

      Taimur Ali Khan enjoys the highest popularity among the younger star kids, and also has a big fan following on the internet. From his visit to his parents' sets to his school visits, each is covered by paparazzi and fan accounts on social media. During a recent encounter with the paps, Taimur called them 'Bhai Log', and it's the most adorable video on the internet.

      taimur ali khan viral video

      Chote Nawaab was heading back home with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and grandmother Babita, when they met the shutterbugs. The video shows Taimur crossing the road and walking away from the paps when he yells out, 'Aye, Bhai Log', repeating after one of the guards with him.

      View this post on Instagram

      😋 a bhai log 🤣#TaimurAliKhan 🎥- @viralbhayani

      A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan❤️Urmi (@taimuralikhanworld) on Mar 4, 2020 at 4:20am PST

      Taimur's relationship with the paparazzi has come a long way from being unaware and awkward to accepting them as part of his life. Another video of the same outing went viral which shows Taimur excited over passerby dogs. Taimur, who is one of the cutest internet celebrity, also finds doggies cute. He can be seen calling after them, 'Doggy Doggy', even after entering the house. Take a look:

      View this post on Instagram

      Timmy said, ‘doggy, doggy' 😆❤️🐶 #TaimurAliKhan #kareenakapoor 🎥- @yogenshah_s

      A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan❤️Urmi (@taimuralikhanworld) on Mar 4, 2020 at 12:19am PST

      Meanwhile, mother Kareena Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of Irrfan Khan-starrer, Angrezi Medium. The film also stars Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Angrezi Medium will hit the screens on March 13, 2020.

      Jab Kartik Aaryan Met Taimur: Actor Recalls His First Meeting With Kareena Kapoor's Son

      Kareena Kapoor Khan Reacts To Working With Shah Rukh Khan In Rajkumar Hirani's Next!

      Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 12:48 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 5, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X