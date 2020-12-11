Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's 3rd Wedding Anniversary: Mom-To-Be Says 'Very Soon 3 Of Us'
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have always been giving major couple goals. The duo expecting their first child together are celebrating their third anniversary today (December 11, 2020). The Indian cricket team skipper took to Twitter and wished Anushka Sharma. The heart-warming message for his wife went viral, which has received 66K likes already.
Virat posted an unseen black and white picture of the two from their wedding and wrote, "3 years and onto a lifetime together." The duo is also one of the biggest power couples, with Virat being the captain of the Indian cricket team and Anushka Sharma is one of the most successful actors and producers in Bollywood.
Virat's Twitter Post For Mom-To-Be Anushka
Anushka also shared a post for hubby on Instagram with another unseen picture. The two can be seen fooling around in an open field, laughing and enjoying themselves as Anushka has her arms around him. The caption also mentioned their unborn child as Anushka wrote, "3 years of us & very soon , 3 of us ❣️ Miss you ❤️"
Anushka's Anniversary Post For Hubby Virat
The special moment of welcoming their first child will reportedly be in January 2021. During IPL 2020, Anushka Sharma announced that they are expecting, soon after Virat announced that he was going to take a paternity leave and play only the first Test in Australia in Adelaide, which is on December 17. The news had drawn mixed reaction even after BCCI granted the paternity leave. Many compared him to MS Dhoni, who hadn't seen his daughter for two months as he was playing the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup.
Virat And Anushka Tied The Knot On December 11, 2017
Notably, the duo got married on December 11, 2017, in a private ceremony among friends and family, in Florence (the capital city of Tuscany), Italy.
