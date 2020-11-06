Virat Kohli Gets A Birthday Kiss From Anushka Sharma; Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Their Pictures
A day after cricketer Virat Kohli turned 32, his actress-wife Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram page to share a few love-soaked pictures from her hubby's birthday celebrations. Virat is currently in Dubai with Anushka for the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL). The Indian skipper rang in his birthday with his wife and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) mates.
Anushka And Virat Drop Major Couple Goals
Anushka captioned her clicks with simply a heart emoji but we must say, the photos speaks volumes about 'Virushka's love for each other. In one of the snaps, the Pari actress and Virat are seen sharing a warm hug.
Anushka Gives A Perfect End To Virat's Birthday Celebrations
In the second picture, Virat Kohli is all smiles as he receives a birthday kiss from his dear wife. Well, this adorable picture is making our hearts go squishy.
Priyanka Chopra's Reaction To Virat-Anushka's Pictures Is Basically Us
Just like us, even actress Priyanka Chopra couldn't get enough of Virat-Anushka's cute PDA and showered love on Anushka's Instagram post. Besides PeeCee, Rakul Preet Singh also was in awe of the clicks and wrote "Favs" along with three heart emojis. Jacqueline Fernandez also loved the pictures.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma dated for several years before they tied the knot in 2017. Recently, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child. The baby is due in January 2021.
