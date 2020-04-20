Virat Kohli Has Only Anushka Sharma In His Heart; He Proves It With A Fan Art

The COVID-19 lockdown has given our otherwise busy celebrities some unexpected break from their schedule, to catch up with their loved ones and spend some beautiful moments together. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently homebound and are winning hearts on the internet for their cute PDA.

From sharing silly videos to goofy selfies, the couple is keeping their fans entertained in times of crisis. Recently, Virat shared a fanmade art in which the Indian skipper has Anushka Sharma's picture painted on his heart.

It looks like the fanmade art was inspired by Lord Hanuman's way of proving his love for Lord Ram in Ramayan. Sharing the picture on one of his Instagram stories, Virat captioned the picture as, "Wonderfully accurate art" along with a heart-eyed emoji.

Meanwhile, recently, Anushka turned hairstylist for her hubby and even posted a video where she was seen giving Virat a haircut. The video went viral in no time and received funny reactions on social media.

Later, the Pari actress shared a cartoon on her Instagram in which a fan reversed the hair-cutting act. However, Anushka made it clear that she doesn't want Virat to chop off her locks by captioning the fanart as, "'Umm the reverse is NOT happening'.

We must say, Virushka's cute banter on social media is definitely giving us our daily dose of entertainment. A few days ago, the couple shared a picture where they were seen playing monopoly with their family.

Besides these adorable antics, the power couple is regularly urging fans to stay indoors to keep COVID-19 at bay. They even joined hands to support an initiative #lockdownOnDomesticViolence, expressing concern over the global surge in cases of domestic violence amid the Novel Coronavirus lockdown.

