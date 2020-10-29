Virat Kohli Makes Sure Anushka Sharma Is Eating Properly Through Hand Gestures; Video Goes Viral

Cricketer Virat Kohli is in seventh heaven. He and his actress-wife Anushka Sharma will soon welcome third member of their family. It's known to all that Anushka is an expecting mother, and is currently in UAE, where the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) is taking place.

Now, a video of Virat and Anushka has taken the internet by storm. In the video, Virat is seen asking Anushka if she has eaten through hand gestures, and Anushka gives him a thumbs-up from the stands. It's indeed a warm gesture of Virat towards his wife and netizens are in awe of the to-be-parents.

Anushka looks ecstatic while talking to Virat through hand gestures. The actress is seen donning a red dress and kept her look simple and classy. Have a look at the video below..

Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January. A few months ago, the duo made the announcement on their Instagram pages and wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Last month, Anushka shared a picture of herself gracing motherhood and wrote, "Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?," on which Virat commented, "My whole world in one frame."

With respect to work, Anushka has not made any official announcement about her upcoming projects. She's currently busy basking in the feeling of gracing motherhood, and we can't wait for the arrival of Virat and Anushka's baby.

Anushka Sharma Pens A Powerful Note On So-Called Privilege Of Having A Male Child