Virat Kohli Opens Up About Wife Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy; Says 'It's A Beautiful Feeling'

Virat Says He And Anushka Are Looking Forward To The Third Member Joining The Clan

Virat said, "It is an incredible feeling. It puts things into perspective for you. It is difficult to describe how you feel, but when we found it, we were over the moon. The kind of love that was showered on us when we announced it was amazing. People were genuinely so emotional and happy for us. We are looking forward to the third member joining the clan."

Virat Says He And Anushka Spent The Longest Time Together During Th Lockdown

Speaking about how he and Anushka Sharma made the most of the time together during the lockdown, he further added, "We never got so much time to spend together ever since we started seeing each other. This is the longest we got to spend together. To be home with the one you love, you couldn't ask for anything better and we just made the most of that whole time and created a routine for ourselves. We didn't pressurise ourselves on learning this or that. It was tough initially, but we got used to it."

Couple Goals

"We live each day loving one another. Our relationship has always been about love, and only love. We feel like we have known each other for ages, not just a few years," Anushka had opened up about her relationship with hubby Virat in a recent interview with Vogue magazine.

Currently, Virat And Anushka Are In Dubai For The Former's Cricket Matches

Last week, the would-be parents celebrated their pregnancy news by cutting the cake with the RCB team. A video of Virat and Anushka Sharma having a gala time at the celebrations went viral on the internet.