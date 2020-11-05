Virat Kohli's Birthday Celebrations: Cricketer Cuts Cake; Plants A Kiss On Wife Anushka's Cheek

Indian skipper Virat Kohli turned 32 today (November 5, 2020). The social media is flooded with wishes for the birthday boy. Meanwhile, the star cricketer, who is currently in Dubai on the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL) tournment, rang in his special day with his actress-wife Anushka Sharma and his Royal Challengers Bengaluru mates.

We came across a few pictures and videos from Virat Kohli's birthday celebrations which are going viral on the internet. Have a look at them here.

Birthday Boy Virat Kohli Celebrates His Special Day By Cutting A Cake In one of the videos doing the rounds on the internet, Virat is seen cutting his birthday cake as everyone around him sings ‘Happy Birthday' and claps. Anushka, who is seen standing by his side, is all smiles. Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Cute PDA After Virat cut his birthday cake, Anushka fed him the first piece of the cake, after which he too, fed her a piece. Then, he planted a kiss on Anushka's cheek and gave her a hug. The couple's cute PDA left the netizens all hearts. Have a look at the video of Virat Kohli cutting his birthday cake here. Virat's Birthday Bash Was All Things Fun Birthday celebrations are incomplete without some cake-smashing and Virat Kohli knows that very well! Have a look at all the cake-smashing at Virat's birthday celebrations here. All Things Love RCB player Yuzvendra Chahal took to his Instagram page to share a picture from Virat Kohli's birthday celebrations. In the selfie picture, he is seen posing with his lady love Dhanashree and Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child. The couple has been spending some quality time together in Dubai amid the current IPL season. From sharing adorable pictures of her baby bump to cheering for her hubby Virat Kohli and his mates during their matches, Anushka Sharma has been stealing everyone's attention with her adorable acts.

