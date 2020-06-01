Virat Kohli Says Anushka Sharma Understands What He IS Saying With Just His Body Language

Virat Showered Praises On Anushka

Virat has never held back from showering love and praises on his dear wife Anushka, and vice versa. Recently, Virat got talking about how the two are working on the same level of excellence, and therefore, it becomes easy to have conversations with her.

Virat Says It Is Very Easy To Have Conversations With Anushka

Virat started by saying, "The best thing is that when you have the right partner who is also working at a level of excellence, as you mentioned, in her own field, she can totally understand my mindset and I can understand her mindset. It becomes so easy to have conversation about what you're going through. What is it that is making you feel good or bad? What happened during the day that mentally put you down or boosted your confidence? Small conversations like that."

'We Are On The Same Wavelength'

He continued, "I think when two people are on the same wavelength those conversations are very very easy and as you rightly pointed out Anushka is brilliant at what she does. At her craft, she is outstanding and for us having conversations at that level is that much easier because she understands what I'm exactly saying without me even talking, with my body language. So that is the level of connect that happens when two people are at the same wavelength and it's an amazing thing to experience."

'She Is A Person Who Always Does The Right Thing'

He added, "Her making choices of what she wants to do as a project, as a film as an actor or as a producer comes from the right place. She is a person who always does the right thing, she follows her gut, she follows her instincts and she follows it to the tee. She is absolutely fearless, so when she does that she believes in that project. It is something that I've also learned looking at her. To have that belief that you are doing the right thing, then whatever happens left, right or centre you are not bothered by it."