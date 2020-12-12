Vishal Jethwa Reveals Rekha Had Cried After Watching Mardaani 2; 'She Praised My Performance'

Vishal Jethwa Says He Received A Lot Of Compliments For His Performance In Mardaani 2

The young actor told the tabloid, "I received a lot of feedback and compliments for my work in Mardaani 2. Gopi Sir, in one of his Interviews, mentioned that Vishal is like water, you can give him any shape and he will take it, that, in itself is a huge compliment coming from an experienced director like Gopi sir."

Vishal Jethwa Reveals How Rekha Had Reacted After Watching Mardaani 2

"The legendary Rekha ma'am started crying after watching the film. She praised my performance and said that she can see maturity in it. Those were golden words for me," Vishal who played the main antagonist in the film, told Hindustan Times.

Rani Mukerji On Why Mardaani Franchise Is Important To Her

The actress has mentioned in many of her interviews that the Mardaani franchise is very close to her heart. Speaking about it, Rani says, "Not only because it's talking about women empowerment and certain brutalities that take place on women, and there is a woman, who is the main protagonist, who is standing up against all of this, it is also an informative film as it projects a lot of things women need to be aware of. It speaks about all of that because in a society we tend to always try to see the positive things."

Rani Mukerji Says The Reaction That She Got From Female Cops Across The Country Was Overwhelming

"Whenever I have met lady cops, they have not reacted to just the film. They have reacted to the portrayal of Shivani Shivaji Roy, which they feel is positive and showcases the entire gamut of things that they have to deal with during the course of their lives and career. She is larger than life which is true to every person who is standing on the battlefield and for cops, their battlefield is everyday life like in the cities where they work. Also it's not a superhuman portrayal where the person can fight goons all by herself," the tabloid quoted Rani as saying.