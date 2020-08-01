    For Quick Alerts
      Vivek Anand Oberoi And Prerna V Arora's Talent Hunt For Rosie - The Saffron Chapter; Details Here

      Vivek Anand Oberoi, the first Bollywood actor to come onboard the Dailyhunt app, recently announced a nationwide talent hunt to introduce fresh faces in his upcoming horror-thriller movie Rosie - The Saffron Chapter. The actor has teamed up with producer Prernaa V Arora to launch this unique initiative, which is very close to his heart.

      Rosie - The Saffron Chapter is touted to be India's first horror-thriller film based on true events. The movie will be helmed by Vishal Mishra. It based in the Saffron BPO, which is considered to be one of the most haunted places in Gurgaon. Does being a part of the film sound exciting to you?

      For all aspiring actors, male and female, here's the first step that will take you closer to your Bollywood dream! Participate in the talent hunt for Vivek Anand Oberoi's film Rosie - The Saffron Chapter. If you win, you will get a chance to work in an important role alongside prominent actors in the film!

      Here are the details of the talent hunt:

      Get hold of the audition script for the #RosieTalentHunt, which is available on the registration link mentioned below. All you have to do it is send us the YouTube link of your audition tape. Don't forget to ensure that the uploaded video is listed under public view on YouTube.

      So, are you ready to be the next superstar of Bollywood? Click here to view the Registration Page Link of the Auditions for Rosie - The Saffron Chapter!

      Vivek Anand Oberoi Announces Talent Hunt For Rosie The Saffron Chapter

      Important Points For Auditions:

      - Before you step in to give us a glimpse of your acting, don't forget to read all the rules and regulations of the audition on the Registration Page.

      - Please read the audition script carefully on the Registration Page before you submit the entries! Auditions that do no stick to the given script will not be considered.

      So, what are you waiting for, folks? Send in your audition video now and get a chance to work in Rosie - The Saffron Chapter. LIGHTS, CAMERA AND ACTION!

