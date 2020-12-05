Vivek Anand Oberoi Says He Has Been A Risk Taker From The Beginning: I Am Enjoying Edgy And Different Films

The Hindi film industry has undergone a definite change in terms of the content being produced and the roles being tried out by actors. Roles are no longer stereotypical as they used to be a while back, giving actors space to experiment and explore their craft. OTT has unleashed a whole new playing field in this regard.

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi says that he has avoided the 'stereotypical stuff' right from the beginning when he decided to try OTT with Inside Edge. He opened up about doing edgy content in a recent interview and shared that he is excited about the current phase of his career.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Vivek said, "I have never shied away from taking risks. That was the same case when I decided to do Inside Edge. When people didn't know how it would pan out and how it would be received. People didn't even know what it was completely. I kind of think of myself as a guy who does not do the stereotypical stuff. Right from when I refused to be launched as an actor by my father in the film industry. That was the typical thought process that time and I kind of did not subscribe to it."

Vivek has featured in two seasons of Inside Edge is a sports drama web series created by Karan Anshuman. The series also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Richa Chadha, Sayani Gupta, Aamir Bashir, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Sapna Pabbi and others. The series was nominated for Best Drama series at the 46th International Emmys.

He continued, "I am enjoying the edgy and different films. I am very fortunate that suddenly I have been flooded with all these interesting scripts. And I feel taking some time off and revaluating what I want to do, both as an actor and as a producer has been very helpful to me. I have optioned some books of Indian and international authors. It is really about going the whole hog as a creative person. I am acting, I am producing and it is very exciting."

Talking about work, Vivek will next be seen in one of his own productions, Rosie The Saffron Chapter. Directed by Visal Misra, filming is set to begin in December.

