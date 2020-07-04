Vivek Oberoi Reacts To Being Called 'Nepotism Born': Unfair When People Make Uninformed Comments

Sanjay Gupta Lashes Out At A Netizen For Calling Vivek Oberoi A Product Of Nepotism

Defending the Company actor, Sanjay Gupta tweeted, "What absolute nonsense. Do you have any idea what all he did to bag Ramu's COMPANY? His Dad had no role to play in it. And his performance... definitely one of the best debuts of all time. @vivekoberoi."

Vivek Oberoi Thanked Sanjay Gupta For Defending Him

The actor wrote, "Thank you Gups for standing up for the truth. Many of us chose the harder path and believed in sheer talent and merit. It feels unfair when people make uninformed comments like this, one such comment can brush away years of struggle and perseverance."

Vivek Oberoi's Fans Also Supported Him

A netizen wrote, "Some people just want to demean people's struggle by their silly comments and spread #FakeNews in such large volume, that people starts believing it. @vivekoberoi didn't born with silver spoon. And then this extremely talented actor's career was destroyed by a arrogant actor," "We all know that you are not like that. God Bless You," read another comment.

When Vivek Oberoi Opened Up About Refusing To Debut With A Film Which Was Backed By His Father

"The trend was that beta vilayat se padhayi karke ayega aur papa ek rocket ki tarah use launch karenge (The trend was the son would come back after receiving education abroad and his father would launch him like a rocket). And the trend was that you would make a complete show reel of a film in which you would show your dancing, riding horses, wearing designer clothes and romance girls. I had crises of conscience and opted out of the whole golden spoon being handed out to me," Vivek had told Hindustan Times in an interview.