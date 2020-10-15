Vivek Oberoi Says He Is A Victim Of Abuse Of Power In Hindi Film Industry

Amid raging debates on nepotism, favouritism and gangism in the Hindi film industry, actor Vivek Oberoi opened up about his own experiences. Admitting that there is abuse of power meant to benefit those who have influence in the industry, he shared that he has been a victim of it himself. Vivek also said that this lobbying culture prevents the creation of an ecosystem where new talent blossoms.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vivek talked about what he has faced in Bollywood. "I have experienced it. I have seen the time from being offered all these choices from people saying to 'Sorry man I can't work with you anymore because XYZ asked us not to or that we have this pressure and that pressure. I have seen it firsthand how people abuse their power," he said.

He further shared that he stood up against the system but didn't get support at the time. He feels he didn't get support because the fight was way ahead of its time and he had to pay the price for it.

Vivek continued, "Post that I decided that the best way to live my life was to insulate myself from all this. I decided that I don't want to be a part of this circus and I just want to be a part of making good films . When you are bullied, you either become a bully or you become a protector, your nature changes. I took the latter approach. I wanted to help as many people as I could. I want to create an ecosystem which I missed and that is a collaborative ecosystem where there is no hierarchy. There is no high low, everyone is valued and respected."

Talking about work, Vivek was last seen in PM Narendra Modi biopic, which has re-released on the big screen today, October 15.

