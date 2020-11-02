Vivek Oberoi On Nepotism: After The Age Of 15, I Never Took Money From My Dad; I Struggled On My Own

In no year people have debated on 'nepotism' like in 2020. The debate on this controversial term began in 2017, when actress Kangana Ranaut called out filmmaker Karan Johar on national television in his own show, Koffee With Karan, and hailed him as the 'flag-bearer of nepotism'. Cut to 2020, when actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, the whole debate on nepotism and 'outsiders vs insiders' resurfaced on social media, and this time, the reactions of netizens came out even stronger. Apart from criticising star kids, netizens also boycotted their films to express their angst against them.

Since then, many actors and actresses have reflected their thoughts on nepotism, and now, actor Vivek Oberoi is the latest one to share his thoughts on the same. However, Vivek, who himself is a star kid, denied having any kind of identification with the term, and said that he had struggled on his own to make his way in the film industry.

While speaking to a leading daily, Vivek said, "The nepotism debate doesn't irritate me for the simple reason because I've never looked at myself as somebody who tried to kind of benefit from my dad."

He further added, "Right from the beginning, I didn't take that silver spoon, which was being offered to me in the form of a grand launchpad. I struggled on my own. He's a great father, my friend, my guide and critic, but I've always been very independent. After the age of 15 , I never took money from my father; I started earning, doing radio being a voice over artiste and people didn't know whose son I was."

Talking about his journey before making his Bollywood debut in 2002 with Company, Vivek said that he had done everything from sweeping the dance floor to bringing tea to everyone on the sets of films. For the unversed, Vivek worked as an assistant to choreographer Farah Khan.

"I've had that journey and I have no regrets because that gave me real values. My dad brought me up that way," concluded the Grand Masti actor.

