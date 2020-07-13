APPALLING! Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet For Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya’s Speedy Recovery Kickstarts Meme Fest!

Since yesterday, social media is inundated with prayers for the Bachchan parivaar as four of its members- Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have tested positive for COVID-19. Many celebrities also wished for their speedy recovery and asked the Bachchans to stay strong in this tough time.

Just like other celebrities, actor Vivek Oberoi, who had an unpleasant history with the Devdas actress, reacted to the news of her COVID-19 positive test and tweeted, "Our prayers for the well-being and quick recovery of the family."

The actor also wished for the speedy recovery of Big B and his son and tweeted, "Wishing @SrBachchan sir & @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery🙏 We're all praying for you! Get well super soon! Take care 🙏."

Surprisingly, his tweet received flak and many netizens trolled the actor owing to his alleged past affair with Aishwarya Rai. While some posted mean comments on his tweet, some criticised his tweet with memes, which you can find below..

We're appalled to see the reaction of netizens on Vivek's tweet. Considering the seriousness of the situation, don't you think it's unfair to troll Vivek over his tweet for the Bachchan family? Share us your thoughts in the comments section below.

On a related note, both Abhishek and Amitabh are admitted in Nanavati hospital, while Aishwarya and Aaradhya have self-quarantined themselves at home. Keep watching this space for more health updates on the Bachchans.