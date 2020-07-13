Vivek Oberoi Wishes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Her Family A Quick Recovery From Novel Coronavirus

Vivek Oberoi Reacts To The News OfAishwarya And Aaradhya Being Diagnosed With COVID-19

While sharing a post about Aishwarya and Aaradhya testing positive for COVID-19, the Company actor wrote, "Our prayers for the well being and quick recovery of the family."

Earlier, Vivek Had Wished Amitabh And Abhishek A Speedy Recovery From COVID-19 In A Separate Tweet

"Wishing @SrBachchan sir & @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery🙏 We're all praying for you! Get well super soon! Take care 🙏, " the actor had written on his Twitter page.

Update On Bachchan Family's Health

While Amitabh and Abhishek are currently receiving treatment at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai, Aishwarya and Aaradhya, have been suggested home quarantine by the concerned authorities. Meanwhile, their residence Jalsa has been sealed and declared a containment zone by the BMC officials.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Everyone For Their Prayers And Wishes

On Sunday (July 12, 2020), the superstar took to his Twitter handle and posted, "It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me .. I put my hands together and say ..Thank you for your eternal love and affection .."