Waheeda Rehman Honoured With Kishore Kumar Award By Madhya Pradesh Government, See Pics

Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman was recently honoured with Madhya Pradesh government's prestigious award for 2018. The award was presented to her by Madhya Pradesh culture minister Dr Vijaylaxmi Sadho at Rehman's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. According to a public relations department official, the award carries a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a citation."

The official revealed the 82-year-old actor was unable to attend the award function at Khandwa town last October on the birth anniversary of legendary actor-singer Kishore Kumar.

Saho also wished the Guide actress on her birthday, which falls on February 3, he said. She later took to her Twitter page to share pictures of Waheeda Rehman being feliciated and wrote, "आज मुम्बई में सुप्रसिद्ध फिल्म अभिनेत्री वहीदा रहमान जी को उनके निवास पर जाकर उन्हें मध्यप्रदेश सरकार के प्रतिष्ठित "किशोर कुमार सम्मान" से सम्मानित किया ।"

Check out her tweet here.

According to officials, Madhya Pradesh culture department's principal secretary Pankaj Raag was also present on the occasion.

Earlier in an official statement, Rehman was quoted as saying, "I am proud to get the award. Kishore Da was very talented personality. I went to 'Nathu La', with him to encourage soldiers."

Born on February 3 1938, in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, Waheeda Rehman begin her career in films with the 1955 Telugu film, Rojulu Marayi. She debuted in the Hindi film industry with Dev Anand's CID.

The actress is known for her stellar performances in films like Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Kala Bazar, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Bees Saal Baad, Guide, Ram Aur Shyam (1967), Neel Kamal, Prem Pujari, Kabhi Kabhie, Trishul among others.

She bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Actress twice, for Guide (1965) and Neel Kamal (1968) and received nominations for Ram Aur Shyam (1967) and Khamoshi (1970). The actress is also a recepient of Padma Bhushan. She also won a National Award for her performance in Reshma Aur Shera (1971).

