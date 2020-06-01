Wajid Khan's Last Message To Mika Singh Will Leave You Teary-Eyed: Bas Dua Mein Yaad Rakho Mere Bhai
The year 2020 continues to bring in heartbreaking news for the film industry! After the loss of two of its beloved stars, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood woke up to the shocking news of the demise of music composer Wajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid duo.
Reportedly, Wajid passed away at the age of 42, due to complications after a kidney infection in the early hours of Monday. Many Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Varun Dhawan, Arbaaz Khan, Daisy Shah and others tweeted condolence messages on their respective social media handles.
While speaking with Peepmoon.com, Bollywood singer Mika Singh shared Wajid's last message to him.
Wajid Khan's Last Message To Mika Singh
In the note, the late music-composer is heard saying to Mika Singh, "Bahut Bahut shukriya Mika bhai, aapka message padha badi dil ko tasali hue, khushi hue, bas dua ki darkhasat hai dost aapse. Abhi jara recovery mei hu, Allah ne chaha toh jaldi thik ho jaunga Inshallah. Operation toh hogaya hai bas baki ki sari cheezien, duaien karo bas, tumhara bhai khada ho jaye bs, phir sath mei kaam karenge bas, Inshallah. Bas dua mei yaad rakho mere bhai. Love, concern, support ka shukriya." (Thank you so much Mika brother. I felt delighted after reading your message, I just need your prayers and if Allah wills I will recover quickly Inshallah. The operation is over and please pray that you brother recovers and we will be able to work together Inshahallah. Just keep me in your prayers. Thank you for the love, concern and support."
Earlier, Mika Singh Expressed His Grief Over Wajid Khan's Death
He took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Very sad news for us all.. the most talented Singer and Composer who has given so many hits to the industry my big brother @TheSajidWajid just left us ..May Allah bless his soul, Rest in peace. Love you always and miss you brother. Your music is evergreen.."
Wajid Khan's Famous Compositions
Wajid Khan is known for composing songs like 'Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita', 'Mashallah', 'Ae Re Pritam Pyaare', 'Surili Akhiyon Wale', 'Fevicol Se' and many others.
Wajid Khan's Last Work
The music composer had recently collaborated with Salman Khan for the latter's 'Bhai Bhai' song. The track, composed by Wajid Khan, is sung and directed by the superstar amid the lockdown.
