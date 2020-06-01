Wajid Khan’s Demise: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra & Other Bollywood Celebs Bid Him Goodbye

Today, Bollywood woke up to shocking news as music-composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo, has left for his heavenly abode. Wajid, 42, was a music director, composer and a singer. While a few reports claim that COVID-19 was the main reason behind Wajid's critical health condition, music composer Salim Merchant, who confirmed the news of Wajid's death, said that the composer was hospitalised a few days ago at Surana Hospital, Chembur, where his condition deteriorated.

"He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical," Salim told PTI.

B-town celebs, who are still coping up with the sudden demise of Irrfan Khan (April 29) and Rishi Kapoor (April 30), are left shocked and shattered with Wajid's demise.

A shocked Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "T 3548 - Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence 🙏🙏🙏."

Actress Priyanka Chopra tweeted, "Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7."

Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Wajid Bhai you were the nicest, nicest nicest man! Always smiling. Always singing. All heart. Every music session with him was memorable. You will truly be missed wajid bhai. Orange heartOrange heart #WajidKhan."

Saddened with the demise of Wajid Khan, Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of #WajidKhan, talented and ever-smiling...gone too soon. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time."

Filmmaker Farah Khan also mourned the sudden demise of Wajid Khan and wrote, "Gone too soon #WajidKhan.. thank you for the music🙏🏻deepest condolences to his family."

Varun Dhawan, whose family shared a great rapport with Wajid Khan, wrote, "Shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music."

A heartbroken Preity Zinta, who used to consider Wajid as her brother, wrote, "I used to call him my brother from another mother. Besides being unbelievably talented he was so gentle & sweet. I'm so heartbroken that I did not get to say Goodbye my sweet @wajidkhan7 I will miss you & our jam sessions forever. Till we meet again #RIP #WajidKhan #Gonetoosoon."

(Social media posts are unedited.)