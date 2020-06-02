Wajid Khan's Mother Razina Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus Hours After Music Composer's Demise

If the latest reports are to be believed, late music composer and playback singer Wajid Khan's mother Razina Khan tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus, hours after her son's demise. Wajid passed away on June 1, 2020 due to cardiac arrest, and his mother was reportedly present at the same hospital to take care of her ailing son.

An ABP News report quoted a source as saying, "Wajid's mother Razina had already contracted coronavirus before the late musician was infected with the virus. Wajid, who was suffering from kidney and throat infection, tested positive for COVID-19 later."

The source further added, "Sajid-Wajid's mother is better now and her condition has improved. She stayed in Surana Sethia hospital to take care of her ailing son. However, she contracted COVID-19 after she came in contact with other Coronavirus patients at the hospital."

Speaking about Wajid Khan, the music composer's mortal remains were put to rest at Versova cemetery. His funeral was attended by his close family members and a few friends.

A source was earlier quoted as saying, "He (Wajid) was buried around 1pm. Because of the lockdown and Covid issue, only 20 people were allowed for the funeral. There was police security and barricades in place. Only close family, including brother Sajid and friends from the industry were present."

Meanwhile, as soon as the news of Wajid's death broke the internet, many Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and others mourned his death with heartfelt posts on their respective social media handles.

Wajid Khan is known for composing chartbuster songs like 'Mera Hi Jalwa', 'Fevicol Se', 'Mashallah', 'Chinta Ta Chita Chita' among others. He had recently co-composed Salman Khan's music singles, 'Pyaar Karona' and 'Bhai Bhai', which the actor released on his YouTube channel amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

