Was Deepika Padukone's JNU Visit A Risky Move? Haters Trend #BoycottChhapaak

Deepika Padukone's recent visit to JNU visit to extend her her solidarity with the students, who were subjected to mob violence on Sunday evening (January 5, 2020), has evoked a divided opinion on social media.

The actress arrived at Sabarmati T-Point in the university where a public meeting was being held and stood by as Kanhaiya Kumar raised slogans and left just as Aishe Ghosh, who too was injured in the attack, began to speak.

As soon as visuals of Deepika from the protest meeting went viral on the internet, #BoycottChhapaak began to trend on Twitter. In fact, a leading news channel even ran a hashtag #JNUFilmPromotion.

Read some of the tweets here.

Now that Deepika Padukone is using JNU for publicity-please support a campaign to boycott her next movie#BOYCOTTCHHAPAAK — Sugato Bose (@BoseSugato) January 7, 2020

There's a line in Tashkent files by @vivekagnihotri sir.

"We are in a state of war, The war of ideologies" @deepikapadukone You supported the ideology of #TukdeTukdeGang

Now Face the indophile nationalist ideology 🇮🇳#BoycottChhapaak #Nameitlikebollywood — Deepesh Singh (@_singhdeepesh) January 8, 2020

Ma'am I'm a big fan of your work,

And I know my words are nothing for you, but really we want to know what thing pushed you to went into JNU matter??

Illusion....#DeepikaPadukone #boycottchhapaak #IStandwithDeepika @deepikapadukone — Abhinav_scrpn (@AScrpn) January 8, 2020

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga even tweeted, "I request my all friends to boycott Deepika's movies for her support to the Tukde-Tukde gang."

At the same time, there was a section of netizens who supported and lauded Deepika Padukone's JNU visit and started trending hashtags like #ISupportDeepika, #IStandWithDeepika and #ChhapakDekhoTapaakSe.

Check out some of the tweets here.

I will watch #Chappak in theatre. Will take more friends with me as well.

Cowards Bhakts threatening to boycott her films coz they can't counter her with thoughts. She stood with the voice against this fascist government and now it's our duty to stand with her. #ISupportDeepika pic.twitter.com/f3F57rC3OA — Mr.V (@CrazyViku) January 8, 2020

Deepika Padukone, the hero that you are today! You have been a Queen all along in true worth! #ISupportDeepika pic.twitter.com/4x6EHQXAzp — Isharat Ali Sheikh (@SheikhIsharat) January 8, 2020

Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, Sonakshi Sinha, Lisa Ray and others tweeted in support of Deepika Padukone.

Sonakshi Sinha posted on her Twitter handle, "No matter which political party you support,do u support violence?Don't visuals of bleeding students and teachers shake you up?We can't sit on the fence any longer.Kudos to @deepikapadukone for showing up,& all those who spoke for speaking up.This is not the time to stay quiet."

"More power to you @deepikapadukone🙏🏻 Can't wait to watch #Chappak tonight. United we stand

🙏🏻," tweeted Bhumi Pednekar.

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane called Deepika a 'true hero' and wrote, "Deepika's stand is going to make a lot of young people question their parents, their peers and their government. Hopefully they'll go out and educate themselves. And not parrot everything authority tells them. She's a true hero."

'You're a ROCKSTAR @deepikapadukone," tweeted actress Shruti Seth.

Shabana Azmi wrote, "@deepikapadukone When she was attacked over Padmavat very few came forward to support her. She knows what it feels to be targetted and she has shown exemplary courage by supporting the JNU students with quiet grace,More power to Deepika Padukone."

Sayani Gupta tweeted, "Thank you @deepikapadukone for giving this movement a mainstream narrative. For using your position to choose the correct path. It always comes to the women and yes, they do deliver! Big love sister! #WeAreWithJNU #noplaceforfascism."

Director-producer Nikkhil Advani wrote, 'As producer today @deepikapadukone would've been standing in the preview theatres in Mumbai waiting to hear praise being showered on her maiden production. She instead chose to stand in solidarity with #JNUstudents knowing fully well the ramifications of her actions. #RESPECT."

"Let's not forget she is also the producer of the films .. stakes are even higher . Mad respect for @deepikapadukone," read Anurag Kashyap's tweet.

(All social media tweets are unedited)

