Was Kareena Kapoor Khan Insecure Of Alia Bhatt's 'Epic' Role In Udta Punjab? Actress Opens Up

While we often hear stories about catfights in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently said she believes in 'sisterhood'. Talking about her film, Udta Punjab, which also starred another actress Alia Bhatt, Bebo revealed that she was not even a little bit hesitant to sign the film, despite knowing that her co-star's role was quite powerful.

The actress said on her radio show, What Women Want, "I think working with Alia in Udta Punjab was sisterhood. In fact, her role was so powerful that actually I was like, 'This is epic.' Not for once did I ever flinch or think that should I do the film or not. I said I'll be like the perfect foil to it. We just did the film together."

The Veerey Di Wedding actress further said that she appreciated the fact that female actors are coming out in support of each other. Bebo said that she never hesitates to compliment her colleagues if she likes their performance.

"There is one thing that I love about social media. I like the way actresses nowadays congratulate and praise one another on their work, and sometimes even share each other's work. I think that's huge," said Kareena.

She further added, "I do make it a point to message my fellow female actors when I like their work. The last female colleague who I sent a message of support was...of course, I have sent messages to Alia or Katrina (Kaif) or whenever I genuinely like somebody's work."

Now, that's quite refreshing to hear, isn't it?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in quarantine with her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Ever since the actress made her debut on Instagram, she has been giving her fans a sneak-peek into her family life. From posting her throwback pictures to Taimur's cute antics, Bebo's social media game is quite strong.

