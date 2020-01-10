    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Watch: Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Hindi Diwas By Taking Panga With English Language

      By
      |

      Actress Kangana Ranaut who is gearing up for the release of upcoming film Panga, is celebrating Hindi Diwas, today in an unusual way. The actress has decided to take panga with the English language. She also claimed the Bollywood industry has always fun of her for not knowing the English language well, but 'I have always kept Hindi as my priority'.

      kangana

      Kanaga's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her social media and shared the Hindi Diwas celebratory video. In the clip, Kangana can be seen urging everyone to give Hindi language more importance than English, since it is our national language. On the contrary, India does not have a national language but, does have 22 official languages including Hindi.

      She spoke in Hindi, "Today on Hindi Diwas, let's take Panga with English but with love. Hindi is our national language but the nation worries speaking it... 'A, B, C' comes out with confidence but 'ka, kha, ga' doesn't come out with that much confidence... Parents also say with full pride that their children speak amazing English..."

      She further added, "If you are weak in English, then you feel ashamed but if your Hindi is weak then there is not even wrinkle of worry on the forehead... Bhasha becomes the password of social circle and sometimes, it becomes the certificate of your talent.

      "The film world has always made fun of my English...and criticised it. But still, I've kept Hindi language as my priority for which I could expand my reach and achieve major success," Then then went on to urge all mothers to make sure children are taught the love for Hindi as they are forced to learn English.

      Kangana Ranaut's next film, Panga, is a story of a mother who wishes to get back into the game and pursue her dream of being kabbadi player. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, it also stars Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta. The film is scheduled to release on January 24, and it also features

      This Fan Compares Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's Battle With Battle Of Winterfell In Game Of Thrones

      ALSO READ: 7 Ways Saif Ali Khan And Tabu Are Breaking Stereotypes In Jawaani Jaaneman Trailer

      Read more about: bollywood panga kangana ranaut
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue