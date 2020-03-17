Watch Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter Act In Short Film Directed By Ananya Panday’s Sister

Karisma Kapoor's 15-year-old daughter, Samaira is following in her mother's footsteps. The star kid who has managed to stay away from the limelight, was recently seen in a short film titled, Daud. What's more surprising is, the short film is written and directed by Chunky Panday's younger daughter and actor Ananya Panday's sister, Rysa Panday.

Daud follows the story of a young girl from the slums of Mumbai, who dreams of becoming a professional athlete but her current circumstances won't allow it. The seven-and-a-half-minute film also stars actor Sanjay Kapoor's younger son, Jahaan Kapoor, alongside Samaira and Dhaniti Parekh, who help the young girl buy her shoes and encourage her to follow her dream.

Samaira has also been part of another film before Daud, she also donned the director's hat, while acting in the short film, Be Happy at the age of 10. The short film was screened at the International Children's Film Festival of India in the 'Little Directors' category, back in 2015.

Coming back to Daud, according to reports, Chunky Panday has produced Rysa's debut short film and cousin Ahaan Panday also helped the direction team.

On the other hand, Karisma is also returning to the screen and recently made her digital debut with Alt Balaji web series Mentalhood, The show follows Karisma playing a former beauty pageant winner and mother of three schoolgoing children. It also stars Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, Sanjay Suri, Shilpa Shukla and Tillotama Shome.

