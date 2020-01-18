Watch Shah Rukh Khan Confess He Is Only Humble Because His Last Few Films Didn't Work

Shah Rukh Khan was recently present at an Amazon Prime event with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. During the interaction Shah Rukh Khan revealed, he was only humble because of how his last to releases didn't perform well at the box office. SRK hasn't announced his return project yet since his last released Harry Met Sejal and Zero failed to impress the audience.

During the interaction, Jeff said, "I was talking to him (gestures towards SRK) backstage and he (Shah Rukh) is one of the most humble people I have ever met." The audience applauded for the praise Shah Rukh took to his mic dwelled in some humour in his own style, he said, "That's only because my last few films did not work well."

Jeff at the time was sipping on a glass of water mid-conversation and almost chocked on it trying to control his laughter, take a look:

He had shared the clip on his own Instagram profile and wrote, "Lots of fun on stage with @iamsrk and @zoieakhtar,"

Some other moments from the chat also made it to the internet. One other video shows, Shah Rukh Khan teaching Jeff how to say his iconic dialogue from Don, actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, the clip and wrote "@JeffBezos & @iamsrk - don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin impossible hai!!!"

The event took place on Thursday and was attended by several Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Kamal Haasan, Vidya Balan, Rajkummar Rao, Zoya Akhtar, Jeff Bezos, Bhumi Pednekar, Richa Chadha and more.

