    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Watch Shah Rukh Khan Confess He Is Only Humble Because His Last Few Films Didn't Work

      By
      |

      Shah Rukh Khan was recently present at an Amazon Prime event with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. During the interaction Shah Rukh Khan revealed, he was only humble because of how his last to releases didn't perform well at the box office. SRK hasn't announced his return project yet since his last released Harry Met Sejal and Zero failed to impress the audience.

      Shah Rukh Khan

      During the interaction, Jeff said, "I was talking to him (gestures towards SRK) backstage and he (Shah Rukh) is one of the most humble people I have ever met." The audience applauded for the praise Shah Rukh took to his mic dwelled in some humour in his own style, he said, "That's only because my last few films did not work well."

      Jeff at the time was sipping on a glass of water mid-conversation and almost chocked on it trying to control his laughter, take a look:

      View this post on Instagram

      Lots of fun on stage with @iamsrk and @zoieakhtar.

      A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos) on Jan 17, 2020 at 3:35am PST

      He had shared the clip on his own Instagram profile and wrote, "Lots of fun on stage with @iamsrk and @zoieakhtar,"

      Some other moments from the chat also made it to the internet. One other video shows, Shah Rukh Khan teaching Jeff how to say his iconic dialogue from Don, actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, the clip and wrote "@JeffBezos & @iamsrk - don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin impossible hai!!!"

      The event took place on Thursday and was attended by several Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Kamal Haasan, Vidya Balan, Rajkummar Rao, Zoya Akhtar, Jeff Bezos, Bhumi Pednekar, Richa Chadha and more.

      5 Things We Love And Hate About Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal Trailer

      Karan Johar Reveals His Son Calls Him 'Karan Joker'; Twitter Says Kids Never Lie

      Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 12:50 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 18, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue