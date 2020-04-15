Watch Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan Bonds With Alia Bhatt, And Dances With Shy Saif At Sonam's Wedding

Since Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut on Instagram, the actress has been sharing everyday pictures with her fans. However, netizens are also loving the throwbacks from fans' accounts. In the recent viral video, the actress can be seen bonding Alia Bhatt at Sonam Kapoor's wedding festivities. Another video shows her grooving to Despacito with Saif Ali Khan and other celebs. The videos, shared by several fan accounts, show the actress in high spirits having fun with her family and friends.

In one of the videos, Kareena can be seen partying and dancing with Karisma and other b-town celebs, including husband Saif. While Kareena is moving effortlessly to Despacito, Saif is shy and trying to match with others. Kareena, at the event, was wearing a beautiful golden lehenga while Saif was wearing a dark coloured kurta with a white kameez.

Another short video surfacing online has Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena getting ready to take some pictures, Alia was seen in a yellow-green lehenga while Karisma donning a white sari. Take a look:

Kareena has reportedly been obsessed with Instagram and often makes it a point to include her husband and son Taimur in her posts. Fans are in love with Kareena Kapoor's Instagram and can't get enough.

On the work front, Kareena will next appear in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump, and will star Aamir Khan in the leading role. Kareena also confirmed the sequel of Veere De Wedding is in works, which will reunite her with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

