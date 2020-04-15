    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Watch Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan Bonds With Alia Bhatt, And Dances With Shy Saif At Sonam's Wedding

      By
      |

      Since Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut on Instagram, the actress has been sharing everyday pictures with her fans. However, netizens are also loving the throwbacks from fans' accounts. In the recent viral video, the actress can be seen bonding Alia Bhatt at Sonam Kapoor's wedding festivities. Another video shows her grooving to Despacito with Saif Ali Khan and other celebs. The videos, shared by several fan accounts, show the actress in high spirits having fun with her family and friends.

      Watch Kareena Bond With Alia, And Dance With A Shy Saif

      In one of the videos, Kareena can be seen partying and dancing with Karisma and other b-town celebs, including husband Saif. While Kareena is moving effortlessly to Despacito, Saif is shy and trying to match with others. Kareena, at the event, was wearing a beautiful golden lehenga while Saif was wearing a dark coloured kurta with a white kameez.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by kareena kapoor khan fan club (@kareena_kapoors_world_fc) on Mar 13, 2020 at 12:43pm PDT

      Another short video surfacing online has Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena getting ready to take some pictures, Alia was seen in a yellow-green lehenga while Karisma donning a white sari. Take a look:

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Apr 14, 2020 at 1:38am PDT

      Kareena has reportedly been obsessed with Instagram and often makes it a point to include her husband and son Taimur in her posts. Fans are in love with Kareena Kapoor's Instagram and can't get enough.

      On the work front, Kareena will next appear in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump, and will star Aamir Khan in the leading role. Kareena also confirmed the sequel of Veere De Wedding is in works, which will reunite her with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

      When Kareena Kapoor Khan Said It Would Be 'Amazing' To Be Stuck In A Lift With Saif And Shahid

      Karisma Kapoor On Lockdown Blues: Don't Feel Trapped, You're Doing A Good Deed By Staying At Home

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X