Wendell Rodricks’ Husband Jerome Marrel Posts A Heartfelt Note For Late Designer

Wendell Rodricks passed away at the age of 56, at his home in Goa. Days after his death, husband Jerome Marrel has posted a heartfelt note to remember him by, on Instagram. The designer and author was known for his work and contribution to social causes including environment and gay rights.

Wendell's husband Jerome took to his social media profile and thanked all well-wishers for their condolences and wrote a goodbye note, "ADIEU WENDELl" After his passing several Bollywood stars took to their social media and expressed their grief.

The Fashion Design Council of India also tweeted a tribute to Wendell, "FDCI is deeply disheartened with the sudden and untimely demise of one of the country's iconic designer, Wendell Rodricks. The fashion fraternity lost a legend today. Wendell, we will miss you."

Earlier, Wendell Rodrick has been making headlines for slammed Priyanka Chopra's outfit for the Grammys 2020. However, after being called out for body-shaming the actress he issued a statement clarifying, 'he didn't body-shame Priyanka but her choice of outfit.'

According to reports in Indian Express, Wendell passed away at his Covale residence in Goa due to a heart attack, which is believed to be the cause of death.

