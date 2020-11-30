Here's What Kylie Jenner Did For Janhvi Kapoor That Left Netizens In Disbelief

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is once again in the headlines, and no, it's not over nepotism debate. A few days ago, reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives streamed on Netflix, which revolved around four B-town wives- Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavana Panday and Seema Khan.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Trailer: Neelam, Maheep, Seema & Bhavana Pull Off A Kardashian

In one of the episodes, Janhvi Kapoor made her presence felt in the series, wherein she made a revelation that popular American media personality Kylie Jenner wished her on her birthday. Janhvi showed the video to Maheep and her daughter Shanaya Kapoor, while having lunch with them.

This surprising clip of Janhvi is going viral on social media, and fans are in disbelief that Kylie sent a personal video to the Dhadak actress on her birthday. Fans are also mighty impressed with Janhvi, for not making a fuss about the fact when it actually happened.

A netizen wrote, "The girl didn't even go around flexing about it."

Another netizen wrote, "Was watching the fabulous lives of bollywood wives and you're telling me Kylie wished Janhvi on her birthday???"

"BRO KYLIE WISHING JANHVI IM JUST SHOOK," averred another netizen.

"Kylie wished Janhvi on her bday and Janhvi didn't tell us about it," tweeted another user.

With respect to work, Janhvi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She will next be seen in Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Roohi Afzana opposite Rajkummar Rao. She has also been roped in for Karan Johar's period drama Takht, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Nepotism Debate: Apurva Asrani Comes Out In Support Of Janhvi Kapoor