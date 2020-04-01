When A Girl Threw The Poem Written By Siddhant Chaturvedi And Called Him A ‘Copycat’

If you follow actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who won millions of hearts with his acting chops in Gully Boy, you must know that he loves writing poems. In his latest interaction with Komal Nahta, Siddhant revealed that his first poem was not well received, which he had written for his first crush.

He said, "I wrote my first poem for a girl I liked. She read it and it was very much inspired by William Wordsworth's Daffodils (I Wandered Lonely As A Cloud). She kind of figured it out and she was like, 'Okay, you're a copycat' and she threw it away. That was my first."

Speaking of Siddhant's work, he was last seen as a rapper MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. He will next be seen in YRF's Bunty Aur Babli 2. He will be seen alongside Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Sharvari Wagh.

Apart from this project, Siddhant has also signed Shakun Batra's next, which also casts Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

Talking about having his hands full with projects, Siddhant had earlier told IANS, "I have other projects lined up. So, yes I am now jumping from one character to another and living their lives. Ek time tha main vela tha, ab toh bahut kaam kar raha hoon (there was a time when I was jobless, now I have lots of work). God is kind."

We can't wait enough to watch Siddhant in these two upcoming projects. What about you?

