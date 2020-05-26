When A Photographer Asked Salman Khan To 'Catch And Smooch' Bhagyashree; And Salman Refused!

In a recent interview with a leading daily, actress Bhagyashree recalled an unpleasant experience during her debut film, Maine Pyar Kiya. She revealed that once, a famous photographer had asked Salman Khan to 'catch and smooch' her without her consent. Bhagyashree further revealed that Salman refused to do so and won her heart!

Bhagyashree told Deccan Chronicle, "There was a very popular photographer back then, who is no more. He wanted to take some not-so-complimentary photographs of Salman and me, some sort of 'hot' photographs. So, he took Salman aside and told him, 'Main jab camera set up karunga (When I set up the camera), you just catch her and smooch her'."

She further added, "All of us were newcomers and this photographer thought he had the liberty to do something like that. Back then, smooching scenes were not prevalent. I don't think he or Salman knew that I was standing very close by and could hear every word."

"For a second, I remained shocked, but just then, I heard Salman say, 'I am not going to do anything of that sort. If you want any pose like that, you need to ask Bhagyashree.' I really respected Salman's response, and that's when I realised I was among safe people," shared Bhagyashree.

In the same interview, when Bhagyashree was asked if the audience can expect one more film like Maine Pyar Kiya, she said, "I would rather say that certain cult films remain as they are. One should not try and build on something like that to remake it again. That being said, it would be a pleasure working with both Sooraj ji and Salman again."

