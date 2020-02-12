When Alia Bhatt Received Flak Over Her Cooking Video For Lacking Basic Kitchen Skills!

Not so long ago, Alia Bhatt shared a cooking video on her YouTube channel in which the actress was seen cooking a South Indian curry and beetroot salad. Unfortunately, fans were anything but impressed with her video and rather slammed the actress for lacking basic kitchen skills. If you've not watched Alia Bhatt's cooking video yet, watch it here..

Fans poke fun at Alia Bhatt..

Neelam Prasad: "She is such a talented actress ...but who ever produced this video makes her look so dumb..I mean oil kaise daloon ...and jumping as if the Rai has come alive in the pan....hahaha ...seriously."

Mithila: "The way she's stirring with the spoon. God, is killing me!"

Aniket Ranjan: "Why do people have to do a cooking show when they don't even know how to pour oil in the pan?"

I am Here: "Is she over-acting about she don't know how to cut and put oil and everything? OMG why so much attention seeker?"

Rainbow: "My grandma always warned me that being financially independent was not enough, and that if I know how to cook and feed myself I would never have to depend on anyone and you will be much healthier. I'm so glad for that lesson because today I live alone overseas, I work full-time, study part-time, go to the gym regularly and hardly rely on takeaways or anyone to cook for me. This lesson has work so well for me that I have sustained energy to fulfil my pursuits and live a happy life. Cooking is an important life skill guys. Nothing cute about - "oil kaise dalu" and "jeera kya hai".

Aakriti Explorer: "Why she acting like spoiled brat like she never been in kitchen ever not a hater but really!"

As we mentioned above, fans aren't really impressed with Alia's cooking episode and most of the viewers have only negative things to say!

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Kalank and she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also casts Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.