When Anurag Kashyap Called Sushant Singh Rajput 'Problematic Man' And Refused To Work With Him

Anurag's WhatsApp Chat With SSR's Manager

Anurag captioned the screenshot of his WhatsApp chat as, "I am sorry that I am doing this but this chat is from three weeks before he passed away. Chat with his manager on 22 May .. havent don't it so far but feel the need now .. yes I didn't want to work with him for my own reasons."

I am sorry that I am doing this but this chat is from three weeks before he passed away. Chat with his manager on 22 May .. havent don’t it so far but feel the need now .. yes I didn’t want to work with him for my own reasons .. https://t.co/g4fLmI5g9h pic.twitter.com/cHSqRhW9BD — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 9, 2020

Anurag Called Sushant A Problematic Man

In the chat, SSR's manager requests Kashyap to cast him in his film. SSR's manager text reads, "I know u don't like people pitching actors :) I feel I can take that chance with u.. please keep sushant singh Rajput in mind if u feel he fits in anywhere with u. As an audience ok i'd love to see you two create something great."

On this Kashyap replies, "He is too problematic man. I have known him from before he started out and got him his film Kai Po Che!"

Anurag Spoke To SSR's Manager On June 14

Kashyap also shared the screenshot of his conversation with SSR's manager on June 14 and captioned it as, "Also My conversation with his manager on June 14th . It will show you things if you want to see. It feels horrible to do this but can't keep it back .. and for those as well who think we didn't care for the family . As honest as I can be .. judge me all you want."

Also My conversation with his manager on June 14th . It will show you things if you want to see. It feels horrible to do this but can’t keep it back .. and for those as well who think we didn’t care for the family . As honest as I can be .. judge me all you want .. pic.twitter.com/AdfJzcdh9M — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 9, 2020

Anurag On Not Casting Sushant In His Films

About not casting Sushant, Anurag told SSR's manager, "Yeah I walked away because Mukesh told me Sushant wanted to do my film. Then Sushant ghosted me, and I shelved the film."

To this, SSR's manager replied that Sushant had immense respect for him and director Abhishek Kapoor.

"We were always honest. That's why I was upset. And I know Mukesh had something to do with it. So I just stayed away from the two. I just feel maybe I should have talked to him once instead of holding on to that grudge. Just feel so shit," wrote Anurag.

(Social media posts are unedited.)