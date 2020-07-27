When AR Rahman Revealed Why He Hasn't Composed Music For Salman Khan Films

Salman Asks When Rahman Will Compose Music For His Films

The video from a few years ago, recently resurfaced on social media because of AR Rahman's statement. In the video, Salman and Rahman can't be seen sharing the stage during an event, where Salman jokingly referred to Rahman as an average music composer. He then went on to ask when will he be composing songs for Salman's movies. The video then cuts to another interaction AR Rahman had with media after the event.

AR Rahman's Answer

One of the reporters asked Rahman when he'll be collaborating with Salman again, and he replied, "He has to do movies I like." According to a report by TOI, Rahman after the interaction has clarified that he too had been joking and that his fans took it seriously.

AR Rahman Composed The Dil Bechara Soundtrack

Meanwhile, fans have praised AR Rahman's music in Dil Bechara. Some have even claimed it is the soul of the film, which also complimented the late actor's talented performance. Dil Bechara released on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.