When AR Rahman Revealed Why He Hasn't Composed Music For Salman Khan Films
AR Rahman rarely gets involved in controversies or is seen talking about Bollywood and favouritism. However, he recently revealed that his work has been affected by a gang in Bollywood, who are spreading false rumours about him. The highly accomplished composer recently composed music for Sushant Singh Rajput's last release, Dil Bechara.
After hearing AR Rahman's statement, several fans opened up about how the Oscar-winning musician should be treated right by the industry. Several fans shared an old video of the composer at an event with Salman Khan. Their interaction in the video revealed why the music maestro hasn't worked on any Salman Khan's films yet.
Back in 2014, AR Rahman and Salman Khan had gotten into a copyright issue when the latter released a movie titled Jai Ho. According to reports, it was said to be a breach of copyright since the right for the title belongs to Rahman, following his popular song 'Jai Ho' in 2008 film, Slumdog Millionaire.
Salman Asks When Rahman Will Compose Music For His Films
The video from a few years ago, recently resurfaced on social media because of AR Rahman's statement. In the video, Salman and Rahman can't be seen sharing the stage during an event, where Salman jokingly referred to Rahman as an average music composer. He then went on to ask when will he be composing songs for Salman's movies. The video then cuts to another interaction AR Rahman had with media after the event.
AR Rahman's Answer
One of the reporters asked Rahman when he'll be collaborating with Salman again, and he replied, "He has to do movies I like." According to a report by TOI, Rahman after the interaction has clarified that he too had been joking and that his fans took it seriously.
AR Rahman Composed The Dil Bechara Soundtrack
Meanwhile, fans have praised AR Rahman's music in Dil Bechara. Some have even claimed it is the soul of the film, which also complimented the late actor's talented performance. Dil Bechara released on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.
