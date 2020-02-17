When Avengers Star Mark Ruffalo Praised Irrfan Khan's Work In A New York Restaurant

According to Aseem Chhabra's biographical book Irrfan Khan: The Man, The Dreamer, The Star, the actor has been a big fan of the Avengers star Mark Ruffalo and was overwhelmed by the praise. The incident mentioned in the book took place a year after the release of Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire.

The book states, Irrfan along with Indian director-screenwriter Aditya Bhattacharya and producer Leslie Holleran were having lunch at a well-known restaurant in New York City, when he noticed, Mark sitting across him with a group of people. Irrfan told Aditya and Leslie he wanted an introduction, but Leslie was not comfortable approaching Mark with possibily his family around.

The book quoted Aditya saying, "When we were leaving, Irrfan looked disappointed, but then something incredible happened," Mark saw him, put his hand forward and said, "Hey man, I love your work."

The book is published by Rupa Publications and hit the stands in January. It is a third person, biography of an Indian film star by Chhabra. This one follows after late Shashi Kapoor's book in 2016 and Priyanka Chopra's biography released in 2018.

The book focuses on interviews with other artists who Irrfan worked with and also deconstructs several Irrfan's Hindi and English releases. He is currently gearing up for the release of Angrezi Medium along with Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Madhan and Deepak Dobriyal.

