When Deepika Padukone Expressed Regret Over Endorsing Certain Brands!

Deepika Padukone has been one the biggest brand endorsers of the country since quite a few years. The actress also has a long list of the most coveted brands in her kitty. These brands are spread across varied sectors.

While the actress has mostly got it right when it comes to picking brand endorsements, she has even made certain mistakes in her career vis-a-vis brand endorsements. However, upon quickly realising them, the actress expressed her regret and refused to endorse them anymore.

A source close to the industry shares, "Not only did Deepika accept these mistakes and expressed her regret over it in the past, but with the same realisation, the actress had also sprung into action and dropped those categories (fairness creams and colas) from her kitty."

One of those categories was fairness creams and the other was colas. It was not unusual for actresses to endorse fairness creams back in the day. But, it changed some years ago with the growing understanding in our society about real beauty standards being devoid of skin colour, and people increasingly standing up against racism.

Even celebrities endorsing colas for that matter was a sign of success earlier. But, Deepika decided to disassociate herself with the popular cola brand when she realised of the increasing health worries attached to the product.

The sugary drink was therefore the second brand that Deepika dropped from her kitty as she no longer saw it as an extension of her personality.

Both these are categories that Deepika was endorsing during a certain period in her career, but disassociated herself years ago.

