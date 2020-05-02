When Irrfan Khan Called Rishi Kapoor ‘Hot Liquid’

Last three days have been very devastating for all of us as we lost two iconic Bollywood stars, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. The duo has done only one film together i.e., D-Day. We have come across an old interview of Irrfan Khan, wherein the actor has shared his experience about working with Rishi Kapoor for the first time, and referred to Mr Kapoor as 'hot liquid'.

While speaking to Filmfare, Irrfan had said, "My cousin is his ultimate fan, though I have watched all his movies. I never thought I had it in me to be a Rishi Kapoor. He is hot liquid."

He further added, "He has worked on cultivating his craft so well and he is one of those stars you never have enough of, even if he is doing the same thing, movie after movie. I think that's what makes his second innings so spectacular. He doesn't have to be a star anymore, so he is having a blast being an actor."

Meanwhile, a picture of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan is going viral on the social media. Fans can't stop grieving over the sudden demise of the two brilliant actors.

For the unversed, Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29, while Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode on April 30. Irrfan is survived by his wife, Sutapa and two kids- Babil Khan and Ayaan Khan. Just like Irrfan, Rishi Kapoor is also survived by his wife, Neetu Kapoor and two kids- Riddhima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.