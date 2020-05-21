When Irrfan Khan Mingled With School Kids At His Farmhouse: Actor's Son Shares Priceless Memories!
It's been more than twenty days since the Indian cinema lost one of its shining stars, Irrfan Khan, to neuroendocrine cancer. The actor breathed his last on April 29, 2020. Since then, his son Babil, has been sharing throwback pictures of his late father's happy moments.
Recently, Babil shared some priceless memories of his father spending time with school kids, when they used to visit him at his farmhouse. In the throwback snaps, the Angrezi Medium actor is seen mingling with young girls and boys at a picturesque location.
Babil Gives Us A Glimpse Of Irrfan's Jovial Nature
Babil captioned the picture as, "I thought might as well. Whenever it was farmhouse time for him, these kids and the school principal would show up to meet."
Happy Frames
In the pictures, the late actor is dressed in casuals, paired with a hat and sunglasses. He is seen interacting with the school kids and their principal. It's humbling to watch this side of him.
Babil Was Quite Close To His Father
Post Irrfan's demise, his son Babil had taken to his Instagram page to express his gratitude towards everyone sending condolence messages, and written, "I'm deeply grateful for all the condolences you beautiful friends are pouring in for me. Although, I hope you understand that right now I'm no being able to reply because my vocabulary is dizzy. I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much! I love you."
Irrfan's Philosophy Of Life
"I don't know what I will feel or do after five years. There is no way I can decide about the future. I take life as it comes. I want to enjoy life... whatever I may do, but yes, I want to be engaged to my interests always," the actor had said in an interview in 2015.
Cut to 2020. The actor is no longer with us. But, his fond memories will be cherished by everyone forever.
