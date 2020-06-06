    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      When Kangana Ranaut Slammed Celebrities For Endorsing Fairness Products [Throwback]

      By
      |

      Ever since B-town celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Disha Patani, raised their voice against the US riots owing to the killing of George Floyd, netizens have been calling out these actresses for their double standards. The hashtag #BlackLivesMatter has taken the internet by storm.

      Amidst the debate over celebrities endorsing fairness products, and at the same time raising voice against 'racism', an old interview of Kangana Ranaut is going viral on the internet. In 2013, Kangana had strongly condemned celebrities for endorsing fairness products and had herself rejected a Rs 2 crore endorsement as well.

      kangana-ranaut-s-powerful-interview-from-2013-wherein-she-spoke-against-endorsing-fairness-product

      While speaking to HT, Kangana said, "Ever since I was a kid, I have never understood the concept of fairness. Especially, in such a case, as a celebrity, what kind of an example would I be setting for younger people? I have no regrets about turning this offer down. As a public figure, I have responsibilities."

      She further added, "My sister (Rangoli Chandel) is dusky, yet beautiful. If I go ahead and be part of this campaign, then, in a way, I would be insulting her. If I can't do that to my sister, then how can I do it to the entire nation?"

      Inside Rangoli Chandel's New Home In Kullu: Kangana Ranaut Gives Finishing Touches To Interiors

      While speaking about other celebrities who still endorse fairness products, Kangana said, "It's about my value system. If other stars are doing it, it's highly irresponsible behaviour on their part. But if they feel it is correct, I can't change their opinion. I strongly feel that people should be responsible for their actions."

      With respect to work, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Thalaivi, the biopic on late actress-politician Jayalalithaa. She will also next be seen in Dhaakad.

      Kangana Ranaut Reveals Why Thalaivi Can't Release Digitally!

      Read more about: kangana ranaut
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X