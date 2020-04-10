When Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Father Was Upset With Him & Asked Him Not To Return Home!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's rags-to-riches story is quite inspiring! From a struggling farmer to becoming one of the most critically-acclaimed actors in the film industry, he proved that hard work and dedication always pays off in the long run.

The actor took up blink-and-miss roles in films like Munnabhai MBBS and Sarfarosh to quench his acting thirst. However, Nawazuddin's father was quite disappointed with his choice of films.

Talking about it in an interview with Cinestaan, the actor said, "My father used to get upset when I did small roles. He used to say, 'why do you do these small roles where you get bashed up. Please don't come here, it's embarrassing for the family. Neighbours say that your son is getting hammered'. He felt I was beaten for real, but he was fine upon learning that it's only drama. He asked me to stop doing such roles."

Finally, when the actor got a lead role in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur, he went to his father and asked him, "Why don't you watch my film now?"

However, Nawazuddin said that his father never disapproved of his career choice.

Earlier, while speaking with Humans Of Bombay, the actor opened up about his humble beginning and shared how he used to borrow money from his friends to make ends meet during his struggling days.

"I would borrow money from my friends, saying I'd return them in 2 days. Two days later I would borrow money from someone else and pay the first person back. I lived in a flat with four other people - it was about survival. I worked odd jobs - sometimes as a watchman, sometimes selling coriander. I even held acting workshops! I must have gone for a 100 auditions and took up every single role that came my way, no matter how small it was. It took 12 years before I got a 'breakthrough'. It wasn't easy - the struggle was not beautiful, it was just that; a struggle," the actor was quoted as saying.

