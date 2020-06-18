    Sushant Singh Rajput
      When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Wasn’t Eating Well And His Only Intention Was To Survive

      Nawazuddin Siddiqui had revealed in an interview that there was a time when his only intention was to survive and earn enough for his next meal. He had shared that he used to feel depressed at times, during those days.

      When Nawazuddin’s Only Intent Was To Earn For His Next Meal

      Hindustan Times quoted Nawazuddin as saying, "I have always had mazdoor-like hardworking, fighting spirit. I don't think that I am bigger than them. I had the same intentions as theirs. I didn't dream of becoming a star. My only intention was to survive and earn for the next meal. It continued for 10 years. I did odd jobs and walked to my friend's house for food. There were difficult times but we were happy even then. But yes, I did feel depressed at times because of lack of work. Depression and frustration start when you dream big."

      He continued, "It won't happen if you don't put yourself under the pressure," referring to depression and frustration. He added, "Success doesn't guarantee happiness. If happiness isn't in your nature, you will be unhappy even if you have the world."

      Nawazuddin further said, "Because I wasn't eating well, so I was getting weak and my hair started falling off. I used to get tired after walking 2 kilometres. I felt as if I am going to die soon. Because of which I used to stay out all day to see the world because I didn't know how many days will I survive."

      In the light of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, conversations around mental health have assumed renewed importance. Sushant was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. He was reportedly undergoing treatment for depression or six months.

      Story first published: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 20:01 [IST]
